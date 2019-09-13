Chernobylite Launches on Steam Early Access on October 16 - News

/ 77 Views

by, posted 35 minutes ago

Developer The Farm 51 announced Chernobylite will launch for Windows PC via Steam Early Access on October 16.

Read the Steam post below:

We've just announced the Launch Date for the Early Access of Chernobylite!

Thanks to the backers support the game has been enriched with new locations, characters and even additional game mechanics. In October all the patiently awaiting gamers will have an amazing opportunity to explore the “Heart of Darkness” – a Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant itself, as well as terrifying environments of Kopachi kindergarten, the mysterious Eye of Moscow, and fragments of the abandoned city of Pripyat. Early Access will offer its players an endless survival experience with 8 hours of storytelling and free-of-charge access to the upcoming updates adding new episodes, locations, characters, and equipment to the game. The story in Chernobylite is non-linear, unpredictable and fully dependent on player’s decisions, which leads to many possible endings. That means even if you finish the story in EA, you can relive it again many times and in many different ways.

Watch the Chernobylite gameplay footage showcasing the components of Early Access version below but be aware that just after watching it you’ll need a long, decontamination shower.

It is also worth mentioning that on September 17th Chernobylite will run its Closed Alpha tests just for the Kickstarter backers. The testers will have a whole month to try the game, report bugs, leave their thoughts, ideas and wishes about the further direction of the project.



Developers are hoping that the feedback gathered from gamers and a close interaction with their community at every stage of the production will direct the further development in the right place like it happened before, and alpha tests as well as Early Access will help shaping the final version in the best possible way.



The full release is planned for the second half of 2020.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles