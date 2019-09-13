Yakuza: Like a Dragon Gets New Gameplay Footage - News

/ 225 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

More gameplay footage for Yakuza: Like a Dragon from Tokyo Game Show 2019 has appeared online.

View the videos below:

Yakuza: Like a Dragon will launch in Japan on January 16, 2020 and in North America and Europe in 2020.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles