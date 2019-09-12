Final Fantasy VII Remake TGS 2019 Gameplay Videos Released - News

Several gaming outlets have released new gameplay footage of Final Fantasy VII Remake from Tokyo Game Show 2019.

Here is an overview of the game:

Rebuilding and expanding upon the legendary RPG for today, Final Fantasy VII Remake tells the story of a world fallen under the control of the Shinra Electric Power Company, a shadowy corporation controlling the planet’s very life force as mako energy. In the sprawling city of Midgar, an anti-Shinra organization calling themselves Avalanche have stepped up their resistance. Cloud Strife, a former member of Shinra’s elite SOLDIER unit now turned mercenary, lends his aid to the group, unaware of the epic adventures that await him.

Final Fantasy VII Remake will launch worldwide for PlayStation 4 on March 3, 2020.

