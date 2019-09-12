Quantcast
Yo-kai Watch 4 Headed to PS4

by William D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 499 Views

Developer Level-5 announced Yo-kai Watch 4: We’re Looking Up at the Same Sky is getting a release on the PlayStation 4. A release date was not announced. 

Yo-kai Watch 4: We’re Looking Up at the Same Sky is available now for the Nintendo Switch in Japan.

View the PlayStation 4 announcement trailer below:


A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


8 Comments

JRPGfan
JRPGfan (7 hours ago)

Port the 3 others, in a collection? and launch it before the 4th? So you wont have users going "I havnt played any of the 3 earlier versions, why would I get the 4th?".

  •
Tridrakious
Tridrakious (7 hours ago)

What? Wow, well I will be getting it on PS4.

  •
SuperNintend0rk
SuperNintend0rk (2 hours ago)

Interesting... I wonder if it'll also be released outside of Japan on the PS4.

  •
Ka-pi96
Ka-pi96 (2 hours ago)

Ok, but what about the first 3?

  •
Darwinianevolution
Darwinianevolution (4 hours ago)

Good for PS4 players. It will be interesting to see how the series does outside of the Nintendo ecosystem, considering how fast Level 5 has burned through this series, maybe a new audience is what it needs.

  •
Ljink96
Ljink96 (7 hours ago)

The series couldn't be sustained on Nintendo platforms anymore I guess after the milking. Great decision for Level 5.

  •
hunter_alien
hunter_alien (6 hours ago)

Pretty much this. They managed to run the frnachise into the ground pretty damn fast...

  •
Cerebralbore101
Cerebralbore101 (1 hour ago)

The fourth one seems to be a pretty big change for the series though.

  •