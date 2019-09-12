Yo-kai Watch 4 Headed to PS4 - News

by, posted 7 hours ago

Developer Level-5 announced Yo-kai Watch 4: We’re Looking Up at the Same Sky is getting a release on the PlayStation 4. A release date was not announced.

Yo-kai Watch 4: We’re Looking Up at the Same Sky is available now for the Nintendo Switch in Japan.

View the PlayStation 4 announcement trailer below:





