Yo-kai Watch 4 Headed to PS4 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 499 Views
Developer Level-5 announced Yo-kai Watch 4: We’re Looking Up at the Same Sky is getting a release on the PlayStation 4. A release date was not announced.
Yo-kai Watch 4: We’re Looking Up at the Same Sky is available now for the Nintendo Switch in Japan.
View the PlayStation 4 announcement trailer below:
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Port the 3 others, in a collection? and launch it before the 4th? So you wont have users going "I havnt played any of the 3 earlier versions, why would I get the 4th?".
Interesting... I wonder if it'll also be released outside of Japan on the PS4.
Good for PS4 players. It will be interesting to see how the series does outside of the Nintendo ecosystem, considering how fast Level 5 has burned through this series, maybe a new audience is what it needs.
The series couldn't be sustained on Nintendo platforms anymore I guess after the milking. Great decision for Level 5.
Pretty much this. They managed to run the frnachise into the ground pretty damn fast...
The fourth one seems to be a pretty big change for the series though.
