Yakuza 7 Gets Gameplay Demo Video - News

/ 176 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

A gameplay demo for Yakuza 7: Whereabouts of Light and Darkness from Tokyo Game Show 2019 has been posted online.

View it below:

Yakuza 7: Whereabouts of Light and Darkness will launch in Japan on January 16, 2020 and in North America and Europe in 2020.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles