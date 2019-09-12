Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Expansion Major Update Releases October 10 - News

Capcom at Tokyo Game Show 2019 announced the first major update for the Monster Hunter World: Iceborne expansion will launch on October 10. The update will add Rajang as a huntable monster.

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne expansion is available now for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and will launch for Windows PC in January 2020.

