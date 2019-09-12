Mutazione Launches Next Week - News

/ 155 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Akupara Games and developer Die Gute Fabrik announced Mutazione will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC on September 19.

View the launch trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

A mutant soap opera where small-town gossip meets the supernatural…

Mutazione is an adventure game where the juicy personal drama is just as important as the high-stakes adventure part of the story.

Explore the community as 15-year-old Kai as she travels to the strange and secretive community of Mutazione to care for her ailing grandfather, Nonno.

Make new friends; plant musical gardens; attend BBQs, band nights and boat trips; and embark on a final spiritual journey to save everyone from the strange darkness at the heart of it all.

Over 100 years ago, the meteor “Moon Dragon” struck a tropical holiday resort. Most of the inhabitants perished, while those who survived began to show strange mutations… The rescue missions quickly retreated, and those who remained in the mutating environment founded the small and isolated community of Mutazione.

Fast-forward to modern day, where you play as 15-year-old Kai as she travels to Mutazione to help nurse her dying grandfather back to health. But things aren’t as simple as they seem… Nonno has other plans for Kai; secrets and betrayals simmer under the friendly community’s surface; and there’s a creepy bird-like figure who keeps on appearing in Kai’s dreams.

Nothing interesting ever happens in Mutazione… honest.

Key Features:

A lush, hand-illustrated world to explore.

Ensemble cast of loveable mutant characters.

A story with unpredictable dramatic twists and turns.

Gardens to customize for unique relaxing musical soundscapes.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles