Monster Rancher for Switch, iOS and Android Gets New Trailer - News

by, posted 2 hours ago

Koei Tecmo has released a new trailer for the upcoming Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android versions of Monster Rancher.

View it below:





Monster Rancher will launch for the Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android in Japan later this year. No word yet on a release in the west.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

