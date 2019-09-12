War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius TGS 2019 Trailer Released - News

Square Enix has released the Tokyo Game Show 2019 trailer for War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius.

War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius is in development for iOS and Android. The free-to-play game is planned for a worldwide release.

View it below:





