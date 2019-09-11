Star Ocean: First Departure R Launches in the West on December 5 for Switch and PS4 - News

/ 155 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Square Enix and developer tri-Ace announced Star Ocean: First Departure R will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in North America and Europe on December 5 for $20.99 / £16.99 / £16.99.

View a trailer of the game below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Originally released in the west on the PSP (PlayStation Portable) system, Star Ocean: First Departure R tells the story of a young swordsman, Roddick, and his companions who at first set off on a journey to find the cure to a deadly disease, which then spirals into an adventure that spans across the sea of stars. This HD remaster version includes the following features and boosts to enhance the experience:

Full Voiceover – Players can choose between the original full voice cast from the PSP system version of the game in either Japanese or English, or the newly recorded version, featuring the voice cast from the original Super Famicom version in Japanese, which was previously released in Japan only.

– Players can choose between the original full voice cast from the PSP system version of the game in either Japanese or English, or the newly recorded version, featuring the voice cast from the original Super Famicom version in Japanese, which was previously released in Japan only. New Character Illustrations – Players can opt for the original character illustrations utilized in Star Ocean: First Departure, or brand-new versions drawn by the famous illustrator Katsumi Enami (Star Ocean: The Last Hope).

– Players can opt for the original character illustrations utilized in Star Ocean: First Departure, or brand-new versions drawn by the famous illustrator Katsumi Enami (Star Ocean: The Last Hope). Speed Mode – Players can speed up movement to traverse the world more quickly.

– Players can speed up movement to traverse the world more quickly. Adjusted Game Balance – Adjusted battle difficulty enabling players to enjoy more challenge in combat, a signature quality of the Star Ocean series.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles