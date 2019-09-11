Apple Arcade launches for iOS on September 19 - News

/ 149 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Apple announced Apple Arcade will launch for iOS on September 19 for $4.99, for iPadOS and tVOS on September 30, and for macOS Catalina in October. A one-month free trial will be available at launch.

Apple Arcade provides unlimited access to over 100 games that are playable on iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Mac, and Apple TV. Some titles include ChuChu Rocket! Universe, Various Daylife, Pac-Man Party Royale, and Rayman Mini.





"We are so excited to launch Apple Arcade on the App Store. A curated selection of over 100 new and exclusive games from many of the most innovative game developers in the world is the perfect complement to the App Store’s existing massive catalog of games," said Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

"We think customers of all ages are going to be delighted that a single subscription gives the whole family unlimited access to the full catalog of amazing Apple Arcade games, all without any ads or additional purchases, while knowing every game must meet Apple’s high privacy standards."

Read more information on Apple Arcade below:

Apple today announced that Apple Arcade will be available on the App Store on Thursday, September 19 with iOS 13, offering an all-new way to enjoy games without limits. With a subscription to Apple Arcade for $4.99 per month, users get unlimited access to the entire catalog of over 100 new, exclusive games, all playable across iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac and Apple TV.

Apple Arcade is launching with a one-month free trial, and users will not find the games on any other mobile platform or subscription service. Apple Arcade games can all be played offline, and a single subscription includes access for up to six family members with Family Sharing. The catalog will exceed 100 games in the coming weeks as new titles are introduced, with more games to come every month. Apple Arcade will be available on September 30 on iPadOS and tvOS 13 and in October on macOS Catalina.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles