Another World and Flashback Collection Announced for Switch, PS4 and Xbox One - News

/ 166 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Microids and partners The Digital Lounge and Dotemu announced they will release a physical collection that includes Another World and Flashback. It will release for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on November 21.

Another World and Flashback offered together for the very first time! This compilation will be available from 21 November 2019



RedÃ©couvrez les jeux Another World et Flashback dans une compilation disponible dÃ¨s le 21 novembre 2019 ! pic.twitter.com/lCqI2Vbvlf — Microids (@Microids_off) September 11, 2019

Here is an overview of the game:

Another World

Also known as Out Of This World in the United States and Outer World in Japan, Another World has developed a cult status among critics and gamers for its innovative gameplay and avant-garde cinematography.

Story:

Another World recounts the adventures of Lester Knight Chaykin, a young scientist who travels through time and space when a nuclear experiment goes wrong. He arrives on another planet, where he will have to fight for survival, surrounded by hostile creatures. He will befriend an alien and only by working together, they will regain their freedom. You’ll need to be logical and highly skilled to overcome this adventure’s obstacles.

20th Anniversary Edition Content:

HD visuals, faithful to the original designs.

Three levels of difficulty: Normal, Difficult (the original game’s level), and Hardcore.

A more immersive experience: choose between the remastered soundtrack and FX, the original sounds and the original CD soundtrack.

Upgrade from the original graphics to full HD.

Flashback

Often ranked in the top 100 games of all time, one of the world’s greatest action adventure game is back!

Story:

2142. After fleeing in a spaceship, the young scientist Conrad B. Hart wakes up with amnesia on Titan, a colonized satellite of Saturn. His enemies and kidnappers are hot on his heels and he must find his way back to Earth, all while defending himself from various dangers and preventing aliens from destroying the planet.

New Content and Features:

For the first time, play the Director’s Cut version (two exclusive cut scenes).

White or pink? Choose one of the two historic colors of Conrad’s T-shirt.

Play any level you’ve completed during the adventure.

Replay the cut scenes you’ve watched during the adventure.

Jukebox: enjoy the game’s music on demand.

Street Art Gallery: earn points during the adventure to unlock artworks.

Graphics filter and Post-FX.

Remastered music and sound effects.

A brand new “Rewind” function which lasts for different lengths of time, depending on the difficulty level.

Tutorials.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles