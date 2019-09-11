Samurai Shodown Shizumaru Hisame Free DLC Launches Next Week - News

/ 160 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Athlon Games and developer SNK announced the free Shizumaru Hisasme DLC for Samurai Shodown will launch on September 16.

View a trailer of the DLC below:





Samurai Shodown is available now for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It will

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles