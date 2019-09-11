Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling Steam Release Date Announced - News

Publisher Dangen Entertainment and developer Moonsprout Games announced Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling will launch for Windows PC via Steam on November 21.

Here is an overview of the game:

Bug Fables is an adventure RPG following three heroes—Vi, Kabbu, and Leif—as they embark on an epic quest in Bugaria in search of treasure and immortality! The game combines colorful platforming with the heroes’ unique abilities as they explore a wide variety of areas in the kingdom. Battles are turn-based and make use of action commands that can enhance attacks.

Story:

Hidden within the foliage of nature lies a small but prosperous continent—Bugaria. Insects from all over the world travel to it in search of the treasure scattered across it. The most sought after of these relics is The Everlasting Sapling! Eating just one of its leaves can grant even immortality! In search of this ancient artifact, a brave team of explorers—Vi, Kabbu, and Leif—will travel across many different environments. In order to do so, they must work together to clear puzzles, defeat strong enemies and help the general bug populace!

Key Features:

Seven chapters of story following the heroes across Bugaria!

Many unique areas, including: The Ant Kingdom, the treacherous Snakemouth Den, the picturesque Golden Hills, The Lost Sands, and Vi’s home, the Bee Kingdom!

A vast overworld that transitions into turn-based combat! Use Vi’s Beemerang, Leif’s ice magic, or Kabbu’s horn to defend yourself from foes!

Action commands which can make attacks more effective, or block enemy attacks!

A cooking system to turn ingredients into items that can help you in battle!

A tattle system that lets you hear your party interact with each other as they discover all the secrets Bugaria has in store!

