Final Fantasy VII Remake New Trailer to be Released at TGS 2019

Square Enix announced it will release a new trailer for Final Fantasy VII Remake at Tokyo Game Show 2019, which runs from September 12 to 15 in Tokyo, Japan.

"We haven't revealed anything about #FF7R for a while, but will soon be unveiling a new trailer to go with #TGS2019, being held from the 12th of September." â€“ Tetsuya Nomura



Follow us:@finalfantasyviihttps://t.co/eSGymWCueVhttps://t.co/MHANG3Lxfchttps://t.co/l22N9ejXE8 pic.twitter.com/g3b4V7CtQM — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) September 10, 2019

Here is an overview of the game:

Rebuilding and expanding upon the legendary RPG for today, Final Fantasy VII Remake tells the story of a world fallen under the control of the Shinra Electric Power Company, a shadowy corporation controlling the planet’s very life force as mako energy. In the sprawling city of Midgar, an anti-Shinra organization calling themselves Avalanche have stepped up their resistance. Cloud Strife, a former member of Shinra’s elite SOLDIER unit now turned mercenary, lends his aid to the group, unaware of the epic adventures that await him.

Final Fantasy VII Remake will launch worldwide for PlayStation 4 on March 3, 2020.

