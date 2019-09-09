Switch vs PS4 in the US – VGChartz Gap Charts – July 2019 Update - Sales

The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.

Switch Vs. PS4 US:

Gap change in latest month: 63,629 – PS4

Gap change over last 12 months: 12,556 – PS4

Total Lead: 923,116 – PS4

Switch Total Sales: 12,579,147

PS4 Total Sales: 13,502,263

In July 2019 the gap in the US between the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 grew in favor of the PlayStation 4 when you align launches. The PlayStation 4 sold 63,639 more units than the PlayStation 4 in the last month and 12,556 more units in the last 12 months. The PlayStation 4 currently leads by 923,116 million units.

The PlayStation 4 launched in the US on November 15, 2013, while the Nintendo Switch launched on March 3, 2017. The Switch has sold 12.58 million units, while the PlayStation 4 sold 13.50 million units during the same timeframe.

The 29th month on sale for the Nintendo Switch is July 2019, while for the PlayStation 4 it is March 2016.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

