Grand Theft Auto V was the Best-Selling Game in Italy in August 2019 - Sales

/ 391 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) was the best-selling game in Italy for the month of August 2019. Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (PS4) is down one spot to second.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for August 2019:

Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (PS4) Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition (PS4) Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (NS) Super Mario Maker 2 (NS) F1 2019 (PS4) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) Call of Duty: Back Ops IIII (PS4) FIFA 19 (PS4) Red Dead Redemption II (PS4)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles