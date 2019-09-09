NBA 2K20 Xbox One X Limited Edition Bundle Features a Hyperspace Design - News

Microsoft has announced a limited edition Xbox One X NBA 2K20 bundle. It features a Hyperspace design, a copy of the game and 1 TB HDD.

The Hyperspace Xbox One X is dripping with star power.



Get the #NBA2K20 Special Edition bundle: https://t.co/skesldJswU pic.twitter.com/3Zyocc1sUt — Xbox (@Xbox) September 7, 2019

NBA 2K20 is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

