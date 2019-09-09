Kingdom Hearts III Re:Mind DLC Gets TGS 2019 Trailer - News

/ 259 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Square Enix has released the Tokyo Game Show 2019 trailer for the Kingdom Hearts III Re:Mind DLC.

View it below:

Kingdom Hearts III is available now for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The Re:Mind DLC will launch this winter.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles