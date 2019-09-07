New PlayStation Releases Next Week - Borderlands 3 - News

Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation VR in the US. 19 games in total will release next week.

Here is the full list of games:

September 10

Battlewake, PS VR — Digital

Blasphemous, PS4 — Digital

Caravan Stories, PS4 — Digital

Distraint: Deluxe Edition, PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Cross-Buy)

eFootball PES 2020, PS4 — Digital, Retail

GreedFall, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Hero Express, PS4 — Digital

Jigsaw Zen, PS4 — Digital

Utawarerumono Zan, PS4 — Digital, Retail

The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series, PS4 — Digital, Retail

WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship, PS4 — Digital, Retail

September 11

Reel Fishing: Road Trip Adventurem PS4 — Digital

September 12

Agatha Knife, PS4 — Digital

Super Dodgeball Beats, PS4 — Digital

September 13

Borderlands 3, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Ellen, PS4 — Digital

NASCAR Heat 4, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Nextgen Sandbox, PS4 — Digital

NHL 20, PS4 — Digital, Retail

