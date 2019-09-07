New PlayStation Releases Next Week - Borderlands 3 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 326 Views
Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation VR in the US. 19 games in total will release next week.
Here is the full list of games:
September 10
- Battlewake, PS VR — Digital
- Blasphemous, PS4 — Digital
- Caravan Stories, PS4 — Digital
- Distraint: Deluxe Edition, PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Cross-Buy)
- eFootball PES 2020, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- GreedFall, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Hero Express, PS4 — Digital
- Jigsaw Zen, PS4 — Digital
- Utawarerumono Zan, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Reel Fishing: Road Trip Adventurem PS4 — Digital
September 12
- Agatha Knife, PS4 — Digital
- Super Dodgeball Beats, PS4 — Digital
- Borderlands 3, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Ellen, PS4 — Digital
- NASCAR Heat 4, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Nextgen Sandbox, PS4 — Digital
- NHL 20, PS4 — Digital, Retail
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Comments
There are no comments to display.