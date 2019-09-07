Quantcast
New PlayStation Releases Next Week - Borderlands 3

by William D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 326 Views

Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation VR in the US. 19 games in total will release next week.

Here is the full list of games:

 

September 10

  • Battlewake, PS VR — Digital
  • Blasphemous, PS4 — Digital
  • Caravan Stories, PS4 — Digital
  • Distraint: Deluxe Edition, PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Cross-Buy)
  • eFootball PES 2020, PS4 — Digital, Retail
  • GreedFall, PS4 — Digital, Retail
  • Hero Express, PS4 — Digital 
  • Jigsaw Zen, PS4 — Digital
  • Utawarerumono Zan, PS4 — Digital, Retail
  • The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series, PS4 — Digital, Retail
  • WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship, PS4 — Digital, Retail
September 11
  • Reel Fishing: Road Trip Adventurem PS4 — Digital

September 12

  • Agatha Knife, PS4 — Digital
  • Super Dodgeball Beats, PS4 — Digital 
September 13
  • Borderlands 3, PS4 — Digital, Retail 
  • Ellen, PS4 — Digital 
  • NASCAR Heat 4, PS4 — Digital, Retail
  • Nextgen Sandbox, PS4 — Digital
  • NHL 20, PS4 — Digital, Retail 

