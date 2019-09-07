Final Fantasy VII Remake Visual Art Recreates Classic Artwork from Original Game - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 532 Views
Square Enix has released new artwork for Final Fantasy VII Remake that recreates the well known key visual art from the original game.
On September 7, 1997, we released the original FINAL FANTASY VII in North America.— FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) September 7, 2019
To celebrate the anniversary we've remade one of the most iconic pieces of artwork from the original game, and now there are just under 6 months until the launch of #FinalFantasy VII Remake! #FF7R pic.twitter.com/OLjw4g6kOQ
Here is an overview of the game:
Rebuilding and expanding upon the legendary RPG for today, Final Fantasy VII Remake tells the story of a world fallen under the control of the Shinra Electric Power Company, a shadowy corporation controlling the planet’s very life force as mako energy. In the sprawling city of Midgar, an anti-Shinra organization calling themselves Avalanche have stepped up their resistance. Cloud Strife, a former member of Shinra’s elite SOLDIER unit now turned mercenary, lends his aid to the group, unaware of the epic adventures that await him.
Final Fantasy VII Remake will launch worldwide for PlayStation 4 on March 3, 2020.
4 Comments
fuck, square is markting this game has been fantastic. ART LOOKS FUCKING FENOMENAL
Looks pretty good. Square is laying that nostalgia bait. I'm sure the game will sell incredibly well, but I'm curious what their strategy will be for the next episodes.
It looks great, but I think I prefer the pose and angle of the original art. This new picture is stunning though
I agree. I like how in the original it sort of looks like the giant plant is a huge robot that Cloud is about to face off with.
