Final Fantasy VII Remake Visual Art Recreates Classic Artwork from Original Game

by William D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 532 Views

Square Enix has released new artwork for Final Fantasy VII Remake that recreates the well known key visual art from the original game. 

Here is an overview of the game:

Rebuilding and expanding upon the legendary RPG for today, Final Fantasy VII Remake tells the story of a world fallen under the control of the Shinra Electric Power Company, a shadowy corporation controlling the planet’s very life force as mako energy. In the sprawling city of Midgar, an anti-Shinra organization calling themselves Avalanche have stepped up their resistance. Cloud Strife, a former member of Shinra’s elite SOLDIER unit now turned mercenary, lends his aid to the group, unaware of the epic adventures that await him.

Final Fantasy VII Remake will launch worldwide for PlayStation 4 on March 3, 2020.

ClassicGamingWizzz
ClassicGamingWizzz (7 hours ago)

fuck, square is markting this game has been fantastic. ART LOOKS FUCKING FENOMENAL

Zenos
Zenos (3 hours ago)

Looks pretty good. Square is laying that nostalgia bait. I'm sure the game will sell incredibly well, but I'm curious what their strategy will be for the next episodes.

Landale_Star
Landale_Star (8 hours ago)

It looks great, but I think I prefer the pose and angle of the original art. This new picture is stunning though

AngryLittleAlchemist
AngryLittleAlchemist (5 hours ago)

I agree. I like how in the original it sort of looks like the giant plant is a huge robot that Cloud is about to face off with.

