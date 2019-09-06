Astral Chain Debuts at the Top of the Swiss Charts - Sales

Astral Chain has debuted at the top of the charts in Switzerland, according to SwissCharts.com for the 35th week of 2019.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 35, 2019:

Astral Chain - NEW The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan - NEW Wreckfest - NEW Control - NEW Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Minecraft Collection of Mana - NEW The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Super Mario Maker 2 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

