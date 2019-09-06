Astral Chain Debuts at the Top of the Swiss Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 466 Views
Astral Chain has debuted at the top of the charts in Switzerland, according to SwissCharts.com for the 35th week of 2019.
Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 35, 2019:
- Astral Chain - NEW
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan - NEW
- Wreckfest - NEW
- Control - NEW
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Minecraft
- Collection of Mana - NEW
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Super Mario Maker 2
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
3 Comments
Nice, great to see my current GOTY perform well, it seems like here in Europe the reception was stronger than in other territories
Please stop. We don't need a separate article for every single country. Just make it one article. You are just spamming the site at this rate.
Same! New Zealand, France, Spain, Switzerland, just call it by the region! You can separate the UK and European charts if you want, but that's it!
- -2