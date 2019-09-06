The Surge 2 Gets You Are What You Kill Trailer - News

Publisher Focus Home Interactive and developer Deck13 have released a new trailer for The Surge 2 called "You Are What You Kill."

Before you return to the sci-fi post-apocalypse with axe in hand, let developers Deck13 talk you through the world, dangers, and changes coming to The Surge 2. Today’s Dev Gameplay Walkthrough is narrated by Adam Hetenyi, Head of Game Design at Deck13 Interactive. See the massive new levels, the return of uncompromising and brutal combat, now as intense as ever, as well as brand new features like asynchronous multiplayer and drones.

Also shown off are the improved bosses of The Surge 2, inside new environments with stunning variety between the high walls of Jericho City and its various parks and suburbs. The new and enriched move sets combined with directional blocking alongside character customization, more weapons, more implants, and more armor sets mean your character is truly your own in The Surge 2.

The Surge 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on September 24.

