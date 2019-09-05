3DS vs PSP VGChartz Gap Charts July 2019 Update - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 319 Views
3DS Vs. PSP Global:
Gap change in latest month: 127,693 – PSP
Gap change over last 12 months: 1,456,342 – PSP
Total Lead: 4,286,512 – PSP
3DS Total Sales: 74,693,112
PSP Total Sales: 78,979,624
In the latest month the gap grew by 127,693 units in favor of the PSP when compared to the 3DS. In the last 12 months the PSP has increased its lead by 1.46 million units. The PSP currently leads by 4.29 million units.
An important note is that the two handhelds launched at different times of the year. The PSP first launched in December 2004, while the 3DS launched in February 2011. The 3DS has sold 74.69 million units, while the PSP sold 78.98 million units.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Comments:
Given the trajectory of that gap, and knowing the final total of the PSP, and given that 3DS has one more holiday left and will probably sell half its yearly sales during that holiday, I'd say 3DS is looking to settle in at 76 million and change, maybe 77 if it's lucky.
3DS will reach 76M at best with this year ending, and maybe 77 with the next.. maybe 78 in best case scenario but still will be below PSP sales
This is a great example of why having strong legs is so important. Slow and steady wins the race.
Really goes to show how much the rise of mobile/tablet gaming gutted the dedicated portable market, that the "winner" of the 8th gen portable war will sell less than the loser of the 7th gen.
The PSP was a solid system that just happened to go up against a more solid system, the DS. I had a lot of fun on my PSP, and I feel like their were still a lot of games on it that I passed over the first time. It might be time to dust off my old PSP again.
I don't think 3DS will outsell the PSP, especially with the Switch Lite about to drop. I'd say 76-77 million is a lock, but that's about it.