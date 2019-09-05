Nintendo Teases 'New Experience' Coming to Switch - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 659 Views
Nintendo has released a new video that teases a "new experience" that is coming to the Nintendo Switch. More information will be released on September 12.
View the video below:
9 Comments
As with all things Nintendo, I take the stance of Cautious optimism that they know what they're doing, and if it bombs it won't change the metric ton of great titles on the way for Switch in the next 6 months.
Kind of odd that they're doing this so close to the Switch lite. If they don't have solid marketing behind them, that could be problematic for consumers.
What the fuck did you do now Nintendo? Is this what happened to QoL?
Nothing wrong with trying to get people fit! Health is very important! Well done!
Looks like it will very much be "Switch fit". Will be very interested what they will actually rename it and if it leads to a revival of some of the "Wii" franchise. I wonder if they will rebrand the "Wii" series simply into the "Switch" series? Also, interested on when they plan to release it. Even after the Direct, December is still pretty barren for 1st party games.