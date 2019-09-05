Wreckfest Races to the Top of the Australian Charts - Sales

posted 8 hours ago

Wreckfest has topped the retail Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending September 1. Control debuts in second. Astral Chain debuted in third.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles at retail for the week:

Wreckfest Control Astral Chain The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan Red Dead Redemption 2 Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Marvel's Spider-Man Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Minecraft (NS) Minecraft

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

