Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy Of The Duelist: Link Evolution Debuts at the Top of the Swiss Charts - Sales

/ 314 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy Of The Duelist: Link Evolution has debuted at the top of the charts in Switzerland, according to SwissCharts.com for the 34th week of 2019. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe drops one spot to third.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 34, 2019:

Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy Of The Duelist: Link Evolution Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario Maker 2 Minecraft Grand Theft Auto V Super Smash Bros. Ultimate The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Super Mario Odyssey Super Mario Party The Division 2

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles