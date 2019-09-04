Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition Announced for Switch - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 411 Views
Publisher Nintendo and developer Monolith Software have announced Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch in 2020.
View the reveal trailer below:
As soon as that piano started playing, I knew right away and I just started losing it!
Same
:OOOOOOOOOOOOO Three times. Three times I will've bought it. IT'S REYN TIME!!! ... in 2020.
Great game but already owned it for 8 years and played it 3 times. Was hoping we'd get to see an actual new game from Monolith.