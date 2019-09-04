Quantcast
Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition Announced for Switch - VGChartz
Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition Announced for Switch

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition Announced for Switch - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 411 Views

Publisher Nintendo and developer Monolith Software have announced Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch in 2020.

View the reveal trailer below:


A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

5 Comments

PAOerfulone
PAOerfulone (3 hours ago)

As soon as that piano started playing, I knew right away and I just started losing it!

  • +2
Ljink96
Ljink96 (2 hours ago)

Same

  • +1
Vertigo-X
Vertigo-X (2 hours ago)

:OOOOOOOOOOOOO Three times. Three times I will've bought it. IT'S REYN TIME!!! ... in 2020.

  • +1
curl-6
curl-6 (25 minutes ago)

Great game but already owned it for 8 years and played it 3 times. Was hoping we'd get to see an actual new game from Monolith.

  • 0
think-man
think-man (52 minutes ago)

Nice, was feeling like playing this again.

  • 0