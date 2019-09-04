Deadly Premonition Out Now for Switch, Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise Announced for Switch - News

Publisher Rising Star Games and developer Toybox Games have announced during the latest Nintendo Direct Deadly Premonition will launch for the Nintendo Switch later today via the eShop, and Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise will launch for the Nintendo Switch in 2020.

