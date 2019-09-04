PS4 vs Wii  VGChartz Gap Charts  July 2019 Update - Sales

The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.

PlayStation 4 Vs. Wii Global:

Gap change in latest month: 523,667 – PS4

Gap change over last 12 months: 7,876,618 – PS4

Total Lead: 2,515,507 – PS4

PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 98,435,919

Wii Total Sales: 95,920,412

July 2019 is the 69th month that the PlayStation 4 has been available for. During the latest month the gap grew in favor of the PlayStation 4 when compared with the Wii during the same timeframe. The PlayStation 4 has grown its lead over the Wii by 523,667 units and in the last 12 months outsold the Wii by 7.88 million units. The PlayStation 4 currently leads by 2.52 million units.

Both consoles launched in November. The Wii launched in November 2006, while the PlayStation 4 launched in November 2013. The PlayStation 4 has sold 98.44 million units, while the Wii sold 95.92 million units during the same timeframe.

The Wii sold 101.63 million units lifetime, therefore the PlayStation 4 needs to sell another 3.19 million units to consumers to surpass it.

