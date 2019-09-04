Star Wars Battlefront 3 Not Happening Soon Because 'Hunger' for Sequels Not What It Used to Be - News

Dennis Brännvall, design director on Star Wars Battlefront II, speaking with PCGamesN in an interview revealed Star Wars Battlefront 3 is not happening anytime soon as the "hunger" for sequels is not what it used to be.

"Sequels are probably still viable otherwise people wouldn’t be doing them," said Brännvall. "But it’s not the same hunger as it used to be.





"We were so used to the chain of sequels, where we do a sequel then we do a season pass for a year then move onto the next game. I think the industry has changed on that… before it was very transactional and we made the game and we signed up for 4 DLCs and then that’s it. So then you focus on getting value to players out of what they paid for and if there was a system that wasn’t working then you put a pin in that and say we will fix it in the sequel. This time around we’re not doing it that way.

"You’ll see us really overhauling bits that aren’t working and not be afraid of changing things, which means that your community is happier because it’s a better game overall.

"We’re not afraid of making those changes, whereas if we’d been working on the sequel and it was just some paid season pass, that would’ve been 'ok we’re not doing that for the sequel but we’re not gonna change it.'"

