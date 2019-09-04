Star Wars Battlefront 3 Not Happening Soon Because 'Hunger' for Sequels Not What It Used to Be - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 809 Views
Dennis Brännvall, design director on Star Wars Battlefront II, speaking with PCGamesN in an interview revealed Star Wars Battlefront 3 is not happening anytime soon as the "hunger" for sequels is not what it used to be.
"Sequels are probably still viable otherwise people wouldn’t be doing them," said Brännvall. "But it’s not the same hunger as it used to be.
"We were so used to the chain of sequels, where we do a sequel then we do a season pass for a year then move onto the next game. I think the industry has changed on that… before it was very transactional and we made the game and we signed up for 4 DLCs and then that’s it. So then you focus on getting value to players out of what they paid for and if there was a system that wasn’t working then you put a pin in that and say we will fix it in the sequel. This time around we’re not doing it that way.
"You’ll see us really overhauling bits that aren’t working and not be afraid of changing things, which means that your community is happier because it’s a better game overall.
"We’re not afraid of making those changes, whereas if we’d been working on the sequel and it was just some paid season pass, that would’ve been 'ok we’re not doing that for the sequel but we’re not gonna change it.'"
13 Comments
Nah, we just want a decent game, without the micro-tranactions and lootboxes.
Oh I'd say the hunger for a Battlefront 3 is still pretty decent, but probably for a different Battlefront 3...
Sure, EA, that's the reason. Not the fact that you can still milk BF2 without much effort with your surprise mechanics.
Sure. I'm certainly not I'm eagerly awaiting a new Diablo, Fallout, Elder Scrolls, Dragon Age and FF game. More online only, microtransaction daily reward filled cons for me thanks.
maybe they should buy some card packs and see if they can get a surprise pack of hungry fans? The drop rate of those fans at this stage has to be said... is <1% in EA's language.
with their track record of vaguely disguised gambling which is rated 3+ in the case of the sports titles, the people who go online and get hyped for new big games.... are absolutely not hyped for any offerings from EA right now.
No the hunger for monetized crap is not what it was, and EA is a soulless, creative and barren void who don't know how to create anything else.
To be honest I'm not sure this is completely false, or a bad idea moving forward. If they're going to stick to live service games, they should really spread them out a lot more so you're at least getting a lot of life out of a game with microtransactions or DLC. Besides, while demand for a sequel might have to do more with quality than just the idea of sequels in general, there's not much reason to launch a Battlefront 3 so close to the end of this cycle of consoles ... as opposed to 2020 or 2021.
No, it's not that the hunger for it isn't there, it's that you shmucks at EA fucked up Battlefront 1 and 2.
Well...considering they butchered BF2...I would have to agree with him.
Typical EA. Oblivious to the fact that their logo on a game box is akin to a cancerous mole on one's arm.