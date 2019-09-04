Pokémon Masters Tops 10 Million Downloads in 4 Days - News

DeNA and The Pokemon Company announced Pokemon Masters has surpassed 10 million downloads worldwide in just four days.

Thanks to your tremendous support, PokĂ©mon Masters has reached 10 million downloads worldwide! We hope you are enjoying Pasio so far, and we look forward to sharing more adventures with all of you. pic.twitter.com/6DnwRMluoX — PokĂ©mon Masters (@PokemonMasters) September 4, 2019

Here is an overview of the game:

Based on the globally popular Pokemon entertainment franchise, Pokemon Mastersis a strategy and battling game for mobile devices that features 3-on-3 battles in real time. In the game, players will embark on an adventure to meet various Trainers and make new friends while progressing through the story, which takes place in a new location in the Pokemon world—the island of Pasio!

In Pokemon Masters, players will form a team of three sync pairs (a sync pair being the combination of a Trainer and their partner Pokemon). This means that players will be in command of three Pokemon and three Trainers at the same time during a battle. Once a player has made friends with other sync pairs, they can recruit those friends to their team and battle to become champion of the prestigious Pokemon Masters League tournament. In addition, each sync pair has a different role, such as strike or support, so it’s important for players to not only evaluate the opponent but also form a team of sync pairs that complement one another.

For the very first time in a Pokemon game, Trainers and their partner Pokemon from every region will come together on Pasio to form sync pairs. Players can team up with duos such as Korrina & Lucario, Brendan & Treecko, Clair & Kingdra, and many more. The gathering of such a diverse group of Trainers will lead to unexpected encounters and the unfolding of a new story.

The three-on-three, real-time battle mechanic in Pokemon Masters is a novel twist on Pokemon battles. Players will be able to release a barrage of moves while their AI (artificial intelligence) opponent unleashes attacks at the same time. Each move requires a certain amount of the player’s move gauge, which will continuously refill during the course of battle. In addition to standard moves, players can occasionally deploy sync moves—powerful attacks performed by a specific sync pair. The battle is over once a player defeats their AI opponent’s team of sync pairs. Players will need to form their team, ration their move gauge, and strategically deploy the best moves at the most opportune times to ensure victory!

Key Features:

Real-Time, Three-on-Three Battles – Players will experience the all-new thrill of commanding three Pokemon and three Trainers at the same time during a battle—while also defending against their AI opponent’s team in real time.

– Players will experience the all-new thrill of commanding three Pokemon and three Trainers at the same time during a battle—while also defending against their AI opponent’s team in real time. An All-New Location to Explore – Discover a new location in the Pokemonworld—the island of Pasio. On Pasio, the rules of battle are different, allowing for 3-on-3 sync pair team battles. Adventure across Pasio to meet new Trainers, earn badges, and enter the Pokemon Masters League tournament.

– Discover a new location in the Pokemonworld—the island of Pasio. On Pasio, the rules of battle are different, allowing for 3-on-3 sync pair team battles. Adventure across Pasio to meet new Trainers, earn badges, and enter the Pokemon Masters League tournament. Pokemon Trainers from Every Region – Witness Trainers from throughout the Pokemon video game series interacting together for the first time.

– Witness Trainers from throughout the Pokemon video game series interacting together for the first time. Stunning Original Art – Experience beautiful character visuals and must-see battle animations.

Pokemon Masters is available now for iOS and Android.

