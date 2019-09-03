Switch vs Xbox One – VGChartz Gap Charts – July 2019 Update - Sales

The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.

Switch Vs. Xbox One Global:

Gap change in latest month: 722,697 – Switch

Gap change over last 12 months: 11,212,065 - Switch

Total Lead: 6,771,573 – Xbox One

Switch Total Sales: 36,213,574

Xbox One Total Sales: 42,985,147

July 2019 is the 29th month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for. During the latest month the gap shrunk in favor of the Switch by 722,697 units when compared to the Xbox One. In the last 12 months the Switch has caught up to the lifetime sales of the Xbox One by 11.21 million units. The Switch is currently behind the Xbox One by 6.77 million units.

The Xbox One launched in November 2013, while the Nintendo Switch launched worldwide in March 2017. The Switch has sold 36.21 million units, while the Xbox One has sold 42.99 million units.

