Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout Battle System Trailer Released - News

Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Gust have released a new trailer for Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout that features the battle system.

Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC via Steam in North America on October 29 and in Europe on November 1.

