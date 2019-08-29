Forza Horizon 4 Tops 12 Million Players - News

Playground Games design director Jon Knoles announced Forza Horizon 4 has surpassed 12 million players worldwide and has been averaging over four million players per month. The game is available on Xbox Game Pass.

Forza Horizon 4 is currently available on the Xbox One and Windows PC.





Thanks GamingBolt.

