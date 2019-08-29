Gears 5 Trailer Features the Multiplayer Maps Available at Launch - News

Publisher Microsoft and developer The Coalition have released a new trailer for Gears 5 that features the multiplayer maps that will be available at launch.

Here is an overview of the game:

The world is crumbling. Humanity’s reliance on technology has become their downfall and enemies are uniting to wipe out all survivors. As Kait you must journey across the biggest, most beautiful Gears world to uncover the origins of the Locust, and fight with your squad to protect what’s left.

Key Features:

Never Fight Alone: Play solo or with a friend in local split-screen co-op, or online co-op. Battle alongside your friends anywhere with cross-play between Xbox One and PC.

Play solo or with a friend in local split-screen co-op, or online co-op. Battle alongside your friends anywhere with cross-play between Xbox One and PC. Explore Sera: Skim across glaciers, sail over deserts and descend into sunken ruins to discover the largest and most diverse Gears world ever created.

Skim across glaciers, sail over deserts and descend into sunken ruins to discover the largest and most diverse Gears world ever created. Visual Showcase: Play every mode in 4K Ultra HD resolution with stunning HDR at a smooth 60 frames per second.

Play every mode in 4K Ultra HD resolution with stunning HDR at a smooth 60 frames per second. Just the Beginning: Additional features, co-op and competitive modes still to be announced.

Gears 5 will launch for Xbox One and PC on September 10.

