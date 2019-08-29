Bless Unleashed Open Beta Starts November 7 - News

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer developer Round 8 Studio of Neowiz have announced the open beta for Bless Unleashed runs from November 7 to 21.





Here is an overview of the game:

Bless Unleashed is the first free-to-play MMORPG from Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., coming first to the Xbox One video game system. Built with the hardcore MMO gamer in mind, Bless Unleashed takes players on an epic multiplayer journey across a vibrant persistent world where gods exist, and mythical beasts are a constant threat. Adventurers will battle – in hopes of surviving vicious, lethal monsters that inhabit the untamed landscape.

Key Features:

A Visually Stunning MMORPG Experience – Utilizing the Unreal Engine 4, the game brings unparalleled visuals and deep gameplay mechanics which offer one of the most beautiful MMORPGs built for a console platform.

– Utilizing the Unreal Engine 4, the game brings unparalleled visuals and deep gameplay mechanics which offer one of the most beautiful MMORPGs built for a console platform. Combo-Driven Gameplay – Survive a menagerie of mythical beasts and other players with deep and rewarding combat system that features skillful combo mechanics coupled with action-oriented combat with dodging. A progression system handcrafted for online play and an integrated players-vs-player (PVP) mode provide added challenges and rewards at every turn.

– Survive a menagerie of mythical beasts and other players with deep and rewarding combat system that features skillful combo mechanics coupled with action-oriented combat with dodging. A progression system handcrafted for online play and an integrated players-vs-player (PVP) mode provide added challenges and rewards at every turn. An Immersive Fantasy World – Dive into an open persistent world with a rich backstory and an intricate plot as players uncover divine secrets on their journey to defeat the return of an evil goddess.

– Dive into an open persistent world with a rich backstory and an intricate plot as players uncover divine secrets on their journey to defeat the return of an evil goddess. A MMORPG Built for Modern Consoles – Built from the ground up to be a comprehensively and robustly supported live service, every aspect, from story to combat to skill progression, has been carefully crafted with the console experience in mind.

– Built from the ground up to be a comprehensively and robustly supported live service, every aspect, from story to combat to skill progression, has been carefully crafted with the console experience in mind. Classic Fantasy with a Twist – Choose between five classic fantasy jobs, including the arcane wielding Mage or the bloodthirsty Berserker. Travel the world in search of the truth about the gods with other adventurers and experience a personal brush with divinity.

Bless Unleashed will launch for the Xbox One in 2019.

