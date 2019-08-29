The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope Announced for PS4, Xbox One and PC - News

A trailer at the end of The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan has revealed the next game in the The Dark Pictures Anthology series is The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope. It will launch in 2020 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

View it below:





The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on August 30.

