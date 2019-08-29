Mihoyo Reveals TGS 2019 Lineup - News

/ 71 Views

by, posted 22 minutes ago

Mihoyo has announced its lineup of games and schedule of events for Tokyo Game Show 2019, which runs from September 12 to 15 in Tokyo, Japan.

View lineup below:

Genshin Impact (PS4, PC, iOS, Android)

Honkai Impact 3rd (iOS, Android)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles