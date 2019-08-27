Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Tops the UK Charts - Sales

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has moved up two spots to take the top spot on the UK charts, according to GfK/UKIE for the week ending August 24.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales):

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario Maker 2 Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Mortal Kmbat 11 Super Mario Odyssey Minecraft Grand Theft Auto V Red Dead Redemption 2 The Division 2 Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution

