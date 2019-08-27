Songbird Symphony Physical Edition Launches in September in Europe and November in North America - News

Publisher PQube announced they will release a physical edition of Songbird Symphony for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in Europe on September 20 and in North America on November 5.

Songbird Symphony is a musical adventure that tells the heartfelt story of Birb. Somewhat like in “The Ugly Duckling”, the other birds reject the chick for looking different, but that doesn’t keep Birb down as he embarks on an adventure to find out about his heritage.

Birb – Birb is a small orphaned bird that one day wakes up in a strange forest. He won’t be alone thanks to Uncle Pea but he can’t help but wonder if it is truly the place he belongs to.

– Birb is a small orphaned bird that one day wakes up in a strange forest. He won’t be alone thanks to Uncle Pea but he can’t help but wonder if it is truly the place he belongs to. Owl – The legend says owls are wise and know everything. It certainly is the case for Owl, who will guide Birb along his journey and watch over his well-being.

– The legend says owls are wise and know everything. It certainly is the case for Owl, who will guide Birb along his journey and watch over his well-being. Uncle Pea – Uncle Peacock is a deeply caring but slightly hyperactive parental figure to Birb. He is the proud inventor of the famous Uncle Peas’ Smooth Moves.

– Uncle Peacock is a deeply caring but slightly hyperactive parental figure to Birb. He is the proud inventor of the famous Uncle Peas’ Smooth Moves. Egbert – Egbert doesn’t talk much, because he doesn’t have a beak, but that doesn’t prevent him from being understood by his most faithful, and only friend, Birb.

