Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Tops the French Charts - Sales

by, posted 11 hours ago

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) has topped the French charts in week 33, 2019, according to SELL. The entire top five best-selling games for the week are once again for the Nintendo Switch.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS4 Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Grand Theft Auto V Red Dead Redemption 2 Xbox One Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Red Dead Redemption 2 Forza Horizon 4 Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario Maker 2 New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Nintendo 3DS Yo-Kai Watch 3 Pokemon Ultra Sun Pokemon Ultra Moon PC The Sims 4 Farming Simulator 19 The Sims 4: Island Living

