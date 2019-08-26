Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Tops the French Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 11 hours ago / 489 Views
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) has topped the French charts in week 33, 2019, according to SELL. The entire top five best-selling games for the week are once again for the Nintendo Switch.
Top sellers per system were as follows:
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Forza Horizon 4
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Super Mario Maker 2
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
- Yo-Kai Watch 3
- Pokemon Ultra Sun
- Pokemon Ultra Moon
- The Sims 4
- Farming Simulator 19
- The Sims 4: Island Living
