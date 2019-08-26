Grand Theft Auto V Once Again Tops the Italian Charts - Sales

posted 11 hours ago

Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) has once again taken the top spot on the Italian charts for Week 33, 2019.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 33, 2019:

Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition (PS4) Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (PS4) Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (NS) Super Mario Maker 2 (NS) Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII (PS4) Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4) Need for Speed: Rivals (PS4) F1 2019 (PS4) Burnout Paradise Remastered (PS4)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

