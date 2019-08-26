Jet Kave Adventure Launches on September 17 for the Switch - News

/ 324 Views

by, posted 12 hours ago

Developer 7levels announced Jet Kave Adventure will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on September 17 for $19.99 / €19.99.

View the release date trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Jet Kave Adventure brings everything you love about 2.5D platformers. Enjoy the skill-based action, challenging boss fights, clever secrets and thrilling set-pieces in a game where the Stone Age and science fiction collide. Master jet-fueled platforming and fly over pitfalls, smash through walls, knock out enemies, and manipulate objects as you halt the alien threat once and for all.

Key Features:

Save the island and Kave’s honor in a playful “Stone fiction” adventure.

Jetpack through 36 colorful levels riddled with hazards and rich with secrets.

Use your trusty club and alien jetpack to smack and whack 30 types of enemies.

Show what you’re made of in breakneck flight sequences and boss fights.

Master jet-fueled platforming to find collectibles and upgrade your gea

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles