Switch vs Wii  VGChartz Gap Charts  July 2019 Update

The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.

Switch Vs. Wii Global:

Gap change in latest month: 427,608 - Wii

Gap change over last 12 months: 6,631,901 - Wii

Total Lead: 11,643,923 - Wii

Switch Total Sales: 36,213,574

Wii Total Sales: 47,857,497

July 2019 is the 29th month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for. During the latest month the Wii has grew its lead by 427,608 units. In the last 12 months the Wii has outsold the Switch by 6.63 million units. The Wii is currently ahead of the Switch by 11.64 million units.

The Wii launched in November 2006, while the Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017. The Switch has sold 36.21 million units, while the Wii sold 47.86 million units during the same timeframe.

The 29th month for the Nintendo Switch is July 2019 and for the Wii it is March 2009.

