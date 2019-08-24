Crystar launch Trailer Released - News

Publisher Spike Chunsoft and developer FuRyu has released the launch trailer for Crystar.

Here is an overview of the game:

Crystar is an ARPG developed by FuRyu Corporation. Rei fights her way through the afterworld of Purgatory to rescue Mirai, the little sister that she killed. To resurrect her, Rei makes a deal with Demons to combat Revenants and Specters—the tormented Souls of the dead. Crystar’s unique game mechanics allow the player to harness the power of grief. Use Rei’s tears to craft weapons and armor as well as summon a Guardian to protect her in battle. Rei’s weeping gives her the strength to fight as she searches for her sister’s lost Soul.

Crystar will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC via Steam in North America on August 27 and in Europe on August 30.

