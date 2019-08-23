New Xbox Releases Next Week - Blair Witch, Control - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 days ago / 644 Views
Microsoft announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the Xbox One in the US. 17 games in total will release next week.
Here is the full list of games:
August 26
- Wreckfest
August 27
- Control
- MXGP 2019
- The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut
- Vambrace: Cold Soul
- Headspun
- SubaraCity
- Hookbots
- Whipseey and the Lost Atlas
- Gaijin Charenji 1: Kiss or Kill
- Legend of the Sky Fish
- Kamiko
- Agent A: A puzzle in disguise
- Decay of Logos
- The Dark Pictures Antholy - Man of Medan
- Blair Witch
- Newt One
