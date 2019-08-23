Quantcast
New Xbox Releases Next Week - Blair Witch, Control - VGChartz
New Xbox Releases Next Week - Blair Witch, Control

New Xbox Releases Next Week - Blair Witch, Control - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 2 days ago / 644 Views

Microsoft announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the Xbox One in the US. 17 games in total will release next week.

Here is the full list of games:

August 26

  • Wreckfest

August 27

  • Control
  • MXGP 2019
  • The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut
August 28
  • Vambrace: Cold Soul
  • Headspun
  • SubaraCity
  • Hookbots
  • Whipseey and the Lost Atlas
  • Gaijin Charenji 1: Kiss or Kill
  • Legend of the Sky Fish
August 29
  • Kamiko
  • Agent A: A puzzle in disguise
August 30
  • Decay of Logos
  • The Dark Pictures Antholy - Man of Medan
  • Blair Witch
  • Newt One

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

1 Comments

Jigsawx1
Jigsawx1 (2 days ago)

control could be interesting.

  • 0