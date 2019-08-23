New Xbox Releases Next Week - Blair Witch, Control - News

Microsoft announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the Xbox One in the US. 17 games in total will release next week.

Here is the full list of games:

August 26

Wreckfest

August 27

Control

MXGP 2019

The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut

August 28

Vambrace: Cold Soul

Headspun

SubaraCity

Hookbots

Whipseey and the Lost Atlas

Gaijin Charenji 1: Kiss or Kill

Legend of the Sky Fish August 29 Kamiko

Agent A: A puzzle in disguise August 30 Decay of Logos

The Dark Pictures Antholy - Man of Medan

Blair Witch

Newt One

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

