Microsoft on XO19 in November: 'We Have a Lot of Surprises Planned'

Microsoft's Aaron Greenberg speaking with Twinfinite in an interview teased there would be a "lot of surprises" at Microsoft's XO19 event in November.

"As we get into the Holiday, we really brought back the spirit of XO, which really was all about doing a celebration of all things Xbox," said Greenberg. "E3 is traditionally more of an industry event, whereas XO for us is really focused on the fans and our gamers who just want to celebrate with us.

"That’s what we did at XO last year in Mexico City, that’s what we’re doing at XO19 this year in London. We do an Inside Xbox Show, we do a live show. It is our biggest Inside Xbox show of the year. We have a lot of surprises planned. We have a lot of content coming both from Xbox Game Studios, as long as third-party partners."

Greenberg was asked if there would be games never seen before and he replied with a simple "yes."

"We have some surprises planned, I’ll just leave it at that," he added. "But yeah, I think that we’ll have a great show. We also have a lot of games coming out in the spring, It’s I think the biggest lineup of games we’re ever had in the spring. In that window of time between XO and E3, we have a lot of stuff to show, and people can get hands-with it and talk about it.

"So that will hopefully be some goodness for the fans that at that point will have already make their holiday purchases, and they’ll be thinking about what they’re going to play in the spring, and what’s coming to Game Pass in the spring, and so we can start talking about that as well."

XO19 takes place in London at the Copper Box Arena from November 14 to 16.

