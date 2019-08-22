Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Races to the Top of the New Zealand Charts - Sales

posted 3 days ago

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled has once again topped the retail New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending August 18. Minecraft has remained in second place. Assassin's Creed: Odyssey shoots up from 10th to third.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles at retail for the week:

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Minecraft Assassin's Creed: Odyssey Horizon Zero Dawn Marvel's Spider-Man Crash Bandicoot: N. Sane Trilogy Madden NFL 20 Ratchet & Clank (2016) The Legen of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

