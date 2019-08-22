Remake of XIII Gets First Set of Screenshots - News

Microids has released the first set of screenshots of the remake of XIII.

The game will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC in 2020. It first launched in 2003 for the PlayStation 2, Xbox, GameCube, and Windows PC.

View the screenshots below:

